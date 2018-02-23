Trump lashes out at Florida deputy

President Trump delivered sharp criticism Friday of the Florida sheriff's deputy who did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last week's deadly shooting rampage.



Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed Thursday Deputy Scot Peterson, the officer assigned to the school, responded to the school shooting, but never went inside the building.



Peterson resigned on Thursday.



"When it came time to get in there and do something, he didn't have the courage or something happened, but he certainly did a poor job," President Trump said.



"That's a case where somebody was outside, they're trained, they didn't react properly under pressure, or they're a coward. It was a real shock to the police department," the president added.



Mr. Trump also repeated his support for strengthening background checks on gun sales and arming teachers and other school personnel.



"If there are guns inside, held by the right people, by highly trained professionals, you're going to see this end. It won't be happening anymore," Mr. Trump said.



