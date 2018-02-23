Kenya ice hockey team shares Olympic goal

Five men from Kenya are taking in the Olympics as they work to pursue their dream of competing in the winter games as an ice hockey team.

The team was started by 31-year-old Benard Azagere and for the last five years has been making do with second-hand equipment given to them by visiting Canadians and Americans because there isn't anywhere to buy skates, gloves or helmets in Nairobi.

"In Kenya we have different sports -- soccer, athletics, rugby. I played all that, but after an ice rink came to Nairobi we decided to take on a new sport, something unique. Some friends thought I was crazy, most of them told me it's a white man sport, that it's only played by Europeans and that I don't stand a chance," Azagere told CNN in a recent interview.

The group caught the attention of China's biggest e-commerce company, the Alibaba Group, who has donated equipment to the team as well as arraigning regular access to the only ice rink in Nairobi.

The company flew five members of the team to Pyeongchang, where they saw snow for the first time and watched the hockey games from the stands.

Their goal is to compete in the 2022 games.