Five men from Kenya are taking in the Olympics as they work to pursue their dream of competing in the winter games as an ice hockey team.
The team was started by 31-year-old Benard Azagere and for the last five years has been making do with second-hand equipment given to them by visiting Canadians and Americans because there isn't anywhere to buy skates, gloves or helmets in Nairobi.
"In Kenya we have different sports -- soccer, athletics, rugby. I played all that, but after an ice rink came to Nairobi we decided to take on a new sport, something unique. Some friends thought I was crazy, most of them told me it's a white man sport, that it's only played by Europeans and that I don't stand a chance," Azagere told CNN in a recent interview.
The group caught the attention of China's biggest e-commerce company, the Alibaba Group, who has donated equipment to the team as well as arraigning regular access to the only ice rink in Nairobi.
The company flew five members of the team to Pyeongchang, where they saw snow for the first time and watched the hockey games from the stands.
Their goal is to compete in the 2022 games.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in.
A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.