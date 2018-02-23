Olympic hopeful training for 2022 Games

We all know how many years of commitment it take to prepare for the Olympics. We spoke with one local figure skater who has her sights set on Beijing 2022.
17-year-old Evelyn Grace has been skating for nearly 10 years. Her family moved here 4 years ago to train in Olympic City USA.
She starts her day on the ice at 7:30 a.m. and fills her weeks with ballet lessons, weightlifting and high intensity training, but these past weeks she's made time to watch the Olympics.
"I almost get nervous with them, watching them do everything, said Evelyn Grace Hanns. "All the jumps, all the spins, it's just so exciting!
Her mom, Michelle, said they decided to put Evelyn Grace in skating lessons when she was 8 years old, after she begged her parents for the chance to learn.
"Finally I put her in open skate lessons and that was it," said Michelle Lebeau. "She hasn't taken the skates off since."
Grace is currently a senior in high school at Colorado Connections Academy.
