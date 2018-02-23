Quantcast

Fresh Powder Coming To The Ski Resorts! - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fresh Powder Coming To The Ski Resorts!

Posted: Updated:

Fresh snow is coming to the mountains today, tonight, and then again possibly Saturday night. This means fresh powder is coming to our ski resorts, and for some places, it will be A LOT of pow! We'll list what our models are predicting for the next 48 hours with a look at how much the resorts have seen in the last 72 hours.

48 Snow Forecast:
Steamboat - 3-6 inches possible
Eldora - 4-8 inches possible
Winter Park - 4-8 inches possible
Loveland - 4-8 inches possible
A Basin - 4-8 inches possible
Keystone - 1-4 inches possible
Copper - 4-8 inches possible
Breckenridge - 1-4 inches possible
Monarch - 5-10 inches possible
Crested Butte - 4-10 inches possible
Telluride - 6-12 inches possible
Wolf Creek - 6-12 inches possible
Vail - 4-8 inches possible
Beaver Creek - 4-8 inches possible

The past few days have brought a wide range of weak, to moderate to very heavy snow across the area. Here are a few totals we've collected over the last 72 hours.

Snow could also fall Saturday night, meaning we could add a few more inches onto our snow we'll see over the next 2 days! Be sure to leave early if you want to hit the slopes, the roads will be packed and slick along the main drives.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?