Fresh Powder Coming To The Ski Resorts!

Fresh snow is coming to the mountains today, tonight, and then again possibly Saturday night. This means fresh powder is coming to our ski resorts, and for some places, it will be A LOT of pow! We'll list what our models are predicting for the next 48 hours with a look at how much the resorts have seen in the last 72 hours.
48 Snow Forecast:
Steamboat - 3-6 inches possible
Eldora - 4-8 inches possible
Winter Park - 4-8 inches possible
Loveland - 4-8 inches possible
A Basin - 4-8 inches possible
Keystone - 1-4 inches possible
Copper - 4-8 inches possible
Breckenridge - 1-4 inches possible
Monarch - 5-10 inches possible
Crested Butte - 4-10 inches possible
Telluride - 6-12 inches possible
Wolf Creek - 6-12 inches possible
Vail - 4-8 inches possible
Beaver Creek - 4-8 inches possible
The past few days have brought a wide range of weak, to moderate to very heavy snow across the area. Here are a few totals we've collected over the last 72 hours.
Snow could also fall Saturday night, meaning we could add a few more inches onto our snow we'll see over the next 2 days! Be sure to leave early if you want to hit the slopes, the roads will be packed and slick along the main drives.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in.
A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.