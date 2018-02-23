Fresh Powder Coming To The Ski Resorts!

Fresh snow is coming to the mountains today, tonight, and then again possibly Saturday night. This means fresh powder is coming to our ski resorts, and for some places, it will be A LOT of pow! We'll list what our models are predicting for the next 48 hours with a look at how much the resorts have seen in the last 72 hours.

48 Snow Forecast:

Steamboat - 3-6 inches possible

Eldora - 4-8 inches possible

Winter Park - 4-8 inches possible

Loveland - 4-8 inches possible

A Basin - 4-8 inches possible

Keystone - 1-4 inches possible

Copper - 4-8 inches possible

Breckenridge - 1-4 inches possible

Monarch - 5-10 inches possible

Crested Butte - 4-10 inches possible

Telluride - 6-12 inches possible

Wolf Creek - 6-12 inches possible

Vail - 4-8 inches possible

Beaver Creek - 4-8 inches possible

The past few days have brought a wide range of weak, to moderate to very heavy snow across the area. Here are a few totals we've collected over the last 72 hours.



Snow could also fall Saturday night, meaning we could add a few more inches onto our snow we'll see over the next 2 days! Be sure to leave early if you want to hit the slopes, the roads will be packed and slick along the main drives.