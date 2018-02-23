Your Healthy Family: Short and long term future of flu vaccine

We're talking more about the flu vaccine in this Your Healthy Family. First there is some good news if you make sure your kids vaccinated but struggle with them getting a shot.

After a two-year absence flumist could be available again next flu season. Doctors stopped offering the needle free option when it was found to be ineffective. The manufacturer has reformulated the product

and the advisory committee on immunization practices voted to recommend flu-mist again next flu season.

Dr. Gina Bamberger with Sunflower Primary Care in Colorado Springs says more good news could be on the way in the future. “A super vaccine or a universal vaccine is something we're seeing a lot of research on and that would be fantastic. That (a universal vaccine) would address the underlying components of influenza that don't mutate, so that would ideally prevent all different types flu a flu b, and different mutations and subtypes of those. The research is going on and I would say that we won’t see that for a few years, but time will tell.”

There may also be another option to curing the flu when it's diagnosed quickly says Dr. Bamberger. “The other interesting story is a company that's developing an antiviral medication like tamiflu, but this one would work really quickly in one dose, and should shut down the flu so look for more to come on that.”

If you have any questions follow up with your doctor.