Colorado Springs martial arts center offers crisis response classes

After seeing the devastating school shooting in Florida last week, a Colorado Springs self-defense instructor is taking action.
Isaac Costley, of Calvary Family Martial Arts and Fitness, will begin offering classes to equip you and your family with the knowledge you'll need in case of a crisis.
A free class will be offered tomorrow, Sat. February, 24 and starts at noon. Calvary Family Martial Arts and Fitness will continue to offer weekly classes on Monday nights for a fee.
If you would like to register for the classes, you can do so here: CFMAF
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.