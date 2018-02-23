Friday Morning Forecast: Slightly Warmer Afternoon With Overnight Snow Showers

Today's Forecast:

A bit more mild this afternoon with stronger afternoon winds and snow possible this evening. We'll see lots of sunshine through the day with clouds building through the late afternoon and especially overnight tonight. Snow is possible this evening, especially around El Paso and Teller counties with a bit less towards Fremont county. Snow accumulations this evening will be on the light side, but still enough overnight to make any early morning Saturday drives around the Springs and to the mountains slick. El Paso and Teller counties should see a bit more of a wide swath of snow with 0.5 to 2 inches possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Dry and chilly today with a stronger afternoon breeze. Snow expected overnight, totals between 0.5 to 2 inches.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Cool and dry today with an afternoon breeze. Mainly dry tonight but a light snow shower or two possible, minimal to no accumulation expected.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Cool and dry today with an afternoon breeze. Snow showers possible this evening, totals between a trace to 1 inch, more likely to see snow north and west through Fremont county.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Cold and dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Snow expected tonight, accumulations between 0.5 to 2 inches.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Cold and dry today with an afternoon breeze. Snow tonight with accumulations between 0.5 to 2 inches.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Cool and dry today with a stronger afternoon breeze. Snow possible tonight with any accumulation most likely above highway 50, accumulations above an inch possible the more north and east you live.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Cool, dry and breezy today. Mainly dry tonight but flurries to an isolated snow shower possible, any accumulation light to barely there at all.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

The weekend is looking much warmer, especially as we get into Sunday! Highs will be back in the 40s Sunday with more sunshine and dry skies. The next chance for snow comes next Wednesday, but keep in mind that snow chance looks pretty weak at the moment.