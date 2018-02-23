Quantcast

KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Friday, February 23

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

Here is a list of the events for Friday, February 23:

1:00 p.m.

  • Biathlon - In Biathlon, Martin Fourcade leads France against brothers Johannes Thingnes and Tarjei Boe of Norway as they vie for gold in the men's 4x7.5km relay.
  • Figure Skating - Coverage also features a review of women's Figure Skating.

6:00 p.m. 

  • Snowboarding - Snowboarding introduces an exciting new event: men’s big air, with 17-year old American Red Gerard looking for his second 2018 Olympic medal.
  • Alpine - In the Olympic debut of Alpine’s team event, nations compete in a bracket-style format featuring head-to-head slalom races (two men and two women per round).
  • Speed Skating - In Speed Skating, the men’s 1000m features two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis and his U.S. teammate Joey Mantia taking on the dominant Dutch.
  • Bobsled - The four-man Bobsled event holds its first two runs as Germany looks to confirm its favorite status.

10:05 p.m.

  • Snowboarding - History could be made in both Snowboarding parallel giant slalom events. For the men, Radoslav Yankov could give Bulgaria its first Olympic medal in the sport. And for the women, 2017 world champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic enters PyeongChang hoping to become the first athlete to compete in Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing at the same Games.

NBC OLYMPICS LIVE STREAM

Friday 2/23:

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone

11:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

