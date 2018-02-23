KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Friday, February 23

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Here is a list of the events for Friday, February 23:
1:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m.
10:05 p.m.
Friday 2/23:
4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today
4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition
5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone
11:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs.
Two Peyton High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony charges after students reported they made threats about a possible attack on the school.
Two Peyton High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony charges after students reported they made threats about a possible attack on the school.