Quantcast

Help Rampart students raise money for cancer research - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Help Rampart students raise money for cancer research

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS (AP) -

Hundreds of high school students in Colorado Springs are shaving their heads for a great cause.

It's part of "Bald 4 Bucks", a yearly event at Rampart High School to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 

This year honors 7 year old Jackson, who is bravely battling cancer. The tradition started ten years ago, when a Rampart teacher was battling cancer and students decided to shave their heads to raise money for the family. Last year, students raised over $75,000. 

If you want to contribute, you can donate here

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

    Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-02-22 15:10:19 GMT
    On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans. The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen. The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water. The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt ...
    On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans. The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen. The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water. The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt ...

  • Deputy injured in shooting back in hospital due to complications

    Deputy injured in shooting back in hospital due to complications

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-23 05:38:41 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs. 

    El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?