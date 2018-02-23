Pueblo family seeking justice for man run over, killed by alleged drunk driver

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire off of Sherwood Lane in the Stratmoor neighborhood Thursday night.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
A Park County couple is facing charges of sexual assault on a child and tampering with a witness and some members of the community fear there may be more victims.
