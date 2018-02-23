Pueblo family seeking justice for man run over, killed by alleged drunk driver

25-year-old Christopher Piserchio was in high spirits when he ran into his Aunt, Catherine, at the Pirates Cove last August.

"I gave him a hug and said, 'what are you doing baby?' He said, 'well, I'm just singing.' And I said 'I love you,' and he said, 'I love you too, Auntie,'" Catherine Piserchio recalled.

That would be the last time she saw her nephew alive.

According to court documents, a few hours later in the early morning hours of August 19th--outside in the parking lot--a fight had broken out between four intoxicated people inside a car.

Piserchio had gone over to try and help at one point, telling the two male passengers they needed to go home.

The court documents go on to say Piserchio went to the driver's side and asked the two women--still inside the car--if they were okay.

According to police, the driver--29-year-old Rosalyn Hernandez--backed up, knocking Piserchio over, and then put the car into drive and ran over him.

Authorities say Hernandez dragged the 25-year-old several feet before taking off.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"There's not a day that goes by that I haven't cried," said Piserchio's mother, Holly Fairbarim.

"It makes me sad. It makes me mad. I go through so many emotions."

Hernandez was originally booked on 2nd degree murder, but it has since been reduced to vehicular homicide-DUI.

She bonded out a day after being arrested.

"I thought it would be nice to at least have her acknowledge what she did and say she was sorry be we haven't even gotten that," said Fairbarim.

Since then, she says they've endured a painfully slow court process--telling News5 the hearings keep getting continued, and haven't been showing up on the public court docket.

"That was what the defendant's attorney requested and they said 'okay,'" Fairbarim explained.

But it's that alleged discretion that ended up catching the attention of the Pueblo community, who have since called for both transparency and justice, ahead of Hernandez's hearing Friday morning.

Piserchio's family says they're still waiting on an apology.

"For them to turn around and say she has no remembrance--that kind of disregards our baby like he was nothing," said his Aunt.

"But he was her world," she said--motioning to his mother, Holly.

The pair also tell News5 it was suggested Hernandez may not see any jail time, during a previous court hearing.

"It's because she doesn't have a prior record," they explained.

News5 searched for Hernandez on the online court docket on Thursday, when this was brought to our attention, and we were unable to find her next scheduled hearing.

A day later, when we checked again, the hearing was listed online.

She is due back in court February 23rd at 8 a.m.