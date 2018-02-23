Deputy injured in shooting back in hospital due to complications

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs.
The sheriff's office said Thursday night he suffered complications from his injuries and he was in stable condition.
Stone was one of three law enforcement officers injured in the shooting off of N. Murray Street on Feb. 5. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed in the shootout. Stone was shot in the abdomen.
Stone was released from the hospital on February 14, but was readmitted Thursday night.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Two Peyton High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony charges after students reported they made threats about a possible attack on the school.
