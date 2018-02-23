Quantcast

Deputy injured in shooting back in hospital due to complications

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is back in the hospital 17 days after he was shot while trying to arrest an auto theft suspect in Colorado Springs.

The sheriff's office said Thursday night he suffered complications from his injuries and he was in stable condition.

Stone was one of three law enforcement officers injured in the shooting off of N. Murray Street on Feb. 5. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed in the shootout.  Stone was shot in the abdomen. 

Stone was released from the hospital on February 14, but was readmitted Thursday night.

