Firefighters respond to two structure fires in Stratmoor neighborhood

CSFD and the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to two fires off of Sherwood Lane in the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood Thursday night.
First calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters appear to have most of the flames knocked down in the area as of 10:10 p.m., but they are still working to put out hot spots in the area near the intersection of Sherwood Lane and Corning Drive.
Fire crews are working an active structure fire on Sherwood Ln. Fire has just been knocked down working to get info @KOAA pic.twitter.com/m3YqSF3nk8— Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) February 23, 2018
Firefighters said they are attacking the fire with an aerial ladder. They said they do not know the cause of the blaze, but investigators are on the way to the scene.
