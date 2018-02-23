Quantcast

Firefighters respond to two structure fires in Stratmoor neighbo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Firefighters respond to two structure fires in Stratmoor neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

CSFD and the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to two fires off of Sherwood Lane in the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood Thursday night.

First calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters appear to have most of the flames knocked down in the area as of 10:10 p.m., but they are still working to put out hot spots in the area near the intersection of Sherwood Lane and Corning Drive.

Firefighters said they are attacking the fire with an aerial ladder. They said they do not know the cause of the blaze, but investigators are on the way to the scene.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deployment: The Fight and The Family

    Deployment: The Fight and The Family

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-02-21 23:49:47 GMT
    250 soldiers welcomed home to Fort Carson after a nine month deployment in Europe. (KOAA)250 soldiers welcomed home to Fort Carson after a nine month deployment in Europe. (KOAA)

    Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.

    Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.

  • D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

    D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:10 AM EST2018-02-22 08:10:56 GMT
    Pueblo County High SchoolPueblo County High School

    A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.

    A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.

  • Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

    Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-02-22 15:10:19 GMT
    On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans. The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen. The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water. The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt ...
    On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans. The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen. The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water. The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?