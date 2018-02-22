McDonald's bringing back Szechuan Sauce next Monday

Rick and Morty fans will have another chance to get their fix of Szechuan Sauce starting next week.

McDonald's is bringing back the sauce next Monday. The sauce caused people to line up outside of restaurants last October across the U.S. to get part of a limited supply of the sauce.

In a news release, McDonald's said, "We disappointed fans and we are sorry. To fully make amends, we felt it was important to not only bring back much more sauce this time, but to also admit our mistakes."

The fast food chain went on to say it has been working to make 20 million more sauce packets since October to get ready for the newest release.

McDonald's also produced a three-part series about the craze surrounding the sauce at www.wewantthesauce.com.