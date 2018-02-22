Coloradoans driven to action after Florida school shooting

Many people across Colorado feel driven to take action in the wake of last week's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America reports some 75,000 new members nationwide in just the last week. That growth was reflected here in the Centennial State Wednesday when more than 300 local supporters showed up at the Capitol to protest a trio of bills that would have eased restrictions on gun owners.

"Generally we'll have 40-50 volunteers show up," said Jessica Pettigrew, a group leader in Denver. "They had to overflow into another room."

Pettigrew has been active with Moms Demand Action for about 2 years. She said interest generally grows after a mass shooting, but there's something different about this latest push.

"We grew up with Columbine, that happened when I was in high school and now we have children of our own," Pettigrew said. "We're seeing that our kids are going through the same things, the lock-down drills, the guns on campus, and we're standing up and saying no, we will not allow our children to be raised this way."

The group's Facebook page has added more than dozen new meet and greets in cities and towns across Colorado.

However, they're not the only advocacy group experiencing growth. Dudley Brown, President of the Loveland based National Association for Gun Rights said political reaction to mass shootings always drives up interest in his group.

"Whenever there's a push for gun control in the State Legislature or in Congress, we always see an uptick in activism and in membership and in people joining our email list."

While his group opposes any gun control measure, Brown thinks the President's pitch for armed teachers could help prevent future school shooters.

"Most mass shootings happen in "no carry zones" where firearms are supposedly banned, but we all know that doesn't work," Brown said.

The idea of putting more guns in schools is a non-starter for Pettigrew and the Moms. She said her group supports universal background checks for all gun purchases, and what's known as "red flag" laws. Five states have already adopted this legislation that lets a judge decide whether to temporarily remove firearms from owners who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

"So, if they had a family member in crisis who had access to guns, the guns could be temporarily removed so that person wouldn't hurt themselves and others," Pettigrew said.

Laura Carno of Coloradoans for Civil Liberties reports that more than 50 teachers, parents and school board members have reached out to her in recent days to learn more about the Faculty / Administrator Safety Training & Emergency Response (FASTER) training. It teaches shooting techniques to teachers and school faculty who want to arm themselves in defense against a mass shooter.

Carno said there are two classes scheduled for this June but she can add more if interest keeps growing. Applicants must already have a concealed carry permit, demonstrate a high degree of accuracy in their marksmanship and be designated as a school safety officer by their respective board of education to participate.