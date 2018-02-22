Added $1.1 million made available for replacing CSPD police vehicles

The on-going challenge of updating police vehicles in Colorado Springs just got a boost from city council. Council members approved a $1.1 million supplemental appropriation. It is an addition to $950 thousand approved in the standard budget.

"We're extremely happy and pleased that we got the budget,” said Police Logistics Support Manager, Joe Curro, “But we're already working on next year's budget." The additional funding takes a larger number of vehicles overdue for replacement of the list, but not all of them.

There has never been a full recovery for the fleet since budget cuts a few years. Belt tightening happened during the recession. It required finding ways to keep vehicles longer than recommended.

Colorado Springs Police have a fleet of 600 vehicles. The additional budget money means instead of replacing just 30 vehicles the number will be 63 vehicles. The are just over 100 more that are past criteria for replacement. "Most of them are anywhere from eight, nine, ten years old, and it can go up to 150-thousand miles," said Curro