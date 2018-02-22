First responders believe more attention needs to be paid to mental health treatment

One in four first responders suffer from P.T.S.D. studies show.

"It's hard to make the dreams and the mental videos that you hear and that you play over and over in your head out loud, it's really hard to communicate that and how that feels to someone, said Nina Allmond, Dispatcher for Woodland Park Police Department. "It's definitely one of those cumulative things throughout our job that all of us face."

First responders come to our aid without any questions asked and at a moment's notice.

"It's normal for us all to be bothered by something, I think it's the caring part of our job," said Tyler Lowe, Firefighter/EMT for Fountain Fire Department.

The growing question and concern though remains, who help those who help us?

"It's something that you'll never forget in July of 1991 when we got the news that one of our patrol officers had taken her life and it was a major blow to the entire department, she was well thought of, she was a wonderful person," said Glen Jardon, who's a Woodland Park Police Officer. "It's not for everybody, there are just a lot of other officers, other people that can't handle it very well."

From 2004 to 2014, 196 first responders in Colorado ended their own lives.

Suicide is the biggest killer of first responders studies show.

"When a first responder finally decides that they're going to seek help, they're in a real crisis, so I mean, they have to be at that point where they're losing either their family members, their jobs, if it's a substance abuse related thing, they may be losing their jobs, facing incarceration or charges," said Daniel Crampton, who's a therapist for first responders and a paramedic.

First responders say therapy for the trauma they face daily is underfunded and at times hard to come by.

Statistics show over 90% of departments in Colorado have less than $8000 dollars to fund first responder mental health programs.

Peer-to-peer support programs are starting to surface in departments all over the country, but as a while they're all behind.

"We're behind the power curve already, I mean obviously, look at the statistics, so yeah, how do you get ahead of the game? I don't know that we can, peer-to-peer's a good solution for the ones that will talk to somebody, is everybody going to talk? No and that's the sad reality," said Mike Orr, Battalion Chief for Fountain Fire Department.

Status code four is a new non-profit that is raising awareness through a new documentary film series to help push awareness for mental health help for first responders.

The documentaries are being used internally in many departments across the state to help get assistance to as many as possible.

"We do have some, but you get out into the rural areas, the answer is no, there are no resources for them, so we do need to develop a cadre of mental health professionals who understand our industry and can be more readily available state-wide," said Timothy Dienst, CEO for Ute Pass Regional Health Services District.

Colorado is consistently among the Top 10 in the country for suicide rates among first responders.

Law enforcement deaths are the highest.

"As we answer 911 calls and help the public, I don't know why we are reluctant to help each other that same way," said Jardon. "Nobody has to die over any of this."

Now the continued push for awareness and funding, so that we can help our first responders in return for their service to us.

The effort may be picking up steam.

President Trump recently signed a bill giving money to mental health providers for law enforcement patients.

Beginning in July, a new bill signed into law in Colorado by Gov. John Hickenlooper will make P.T.S.D. a workman's comp issue.

There is currently no bill in the works to increase budgets for departments to help fund mental health treatment.