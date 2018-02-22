No prison time for driver in deadly DUI crash

A Monument man will not serve any time in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed an active duty soldier.

A judge in Douglas County sentenced 47-year-old Daniel Swecker to 180 days in jail and four years of probation in the death of Nelson Marvin Canada. Prosecutors said Swecker was driving drunk on I-25 in Castle Rock on Feb. 25, 2012 when he hit and killed Canada who was 24 years old.

"I respect the court and the process the court employed, but I respectfully and strongly disagree with the decision," said District Attorney George Brauchler. "This was a guy who was operating on his third DUI. He ran over and killed an active duty soldier, one who had survived a deployment to Afghanistan only to be run over by a repeat drunk driver. Then, Swecker fled the scene to avoid apprehension and responsibility. He never himself said he was responsible for killing this good man. Today he walked out of here not having to spend 10 seconds in prison."

(Photo of Nelson Marvin Canada)

Prosecutors also said Canada was a passenger in a vehicle with a driver that he believed was drunk. Canada asked the driver to pull over so that he could take over since he was sober.

That's when prosecutors said Swecker hit Canada and drove away. In May of 2014, a jury found Swecker guilty of vehicular homicide, DUI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

He was sentenced to six years in prison by a judge on July 11, 2014 but was allowed to remain out on bond while he appealed the conviction.

Swecker's appeals were denied all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.