Quantcast

No prison time for driver in deadly DUI crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

No prison time for driver in deadly DUI crash

Posted: Updated:
CASTLE ROCK -

A Monument man will not serve any time in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed an active duty soldier.

A judge in Douglas County sentenced 47-year-old Daniel Swecker to 180 days in jail and four years of probation in the death of Nelson Marvin Canada. Prosecutors said Swecker was driving drunk on I-25 in Castle Rock on Feb. 25, 2012 when he hit and killed Canada who was 24 years old.

"I respect the court and the process the court employed, but I respectfully and strongly disagree with the decision," said District Attorney George Brauchler. "This was a guy who was operating on his third DUI. He ran over and killed an active duty soldier, one who had survived a deployment to Afghanistan only to be run over by a repeat drunk driver. Then, Swecker fled the scene to avoid apprehension and responsibility. He never himself said he was responsible for killing this good man. Today he walked out of here not having to spend 10 seconds in prison."

(Photo of Nelson Marvin Canada)

Prosecutors also said Canada was a passenger in a vehicle with a driver that he believed was drunk. Canada asked the driver to pull over so that he could take over since he was sober.

That's when prosecutors said Swecker hit Canada and drove away. In May of 2014, a jury found Swecker guilty of vehicular homicide, DUI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

He was sentenced to six years in prison by a judge on July 11, 2014 but was allowed to remain out on bond while he appealed the conviction.

Swecker's appeals were denied all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deployment: The Fight and The Family

    Deployment: The Fight and The Family

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-02-21 23:49:47 GMT
    250 soldiers welcomed home to Fort Carson after a nine month deployment in Europe. (KOAA)250 soldiers welcomed home to Fort Carson after a nine month deployment in Europe. (KOAA)

    Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.

    Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.

  • D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

    D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:10 AM EST2018-02-22 08:10:56 GMT
    Pueblo County High SchoolPueblo County High School

    A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.

    A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.

  • Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

    Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-02-22 15:10:19 GMT
    On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans. The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen. The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water. The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt ...
    On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans. The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen. The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water. The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?