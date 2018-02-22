Police: Threat at Florence High School was not credible

(File Photo)
Florence Police said a reported threat at Florence High School on Monday was not deemed credible.
Police said Thursday officers received tips about a "concerning conversation" between a current student at Florence High School and a former student. Police said the school's resource officer and detectives investigated the conversation and found no threat or plan for violence against any student or staff member.
Police said they have received numerous calls from parents about the incident. Florence Police Chief Mike DeLaurentis said there was never a direct threat, and if there was, parents would have been notified.
