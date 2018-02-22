Ministry leader charged with child sex assault

A Park County man is facing charges of sexual assault on a child and some members of the community fear there may be more victims.

Torin Smith, 58, is scheduled for a court arraignment next month. Affidavits show he is accused of sexually assaulting more than one victim possibly starting in 2008 and lasting until 2013.

The heavily redacted court documents detail a pattern of abuse that gradually became more intense, according to at least one victim, over time. One victim is quoted as telling detectives, "He made me fearful of telling anyone." Smith is one of the leaders of Praise Mountain ministries near Florissant.

Court documents also show his wife Rena sent several emails to one of the accusers, asking that they retract their statement to law enforcement officers for the sake of the family and the ministry.

The couple was arrested in September of 2017.

Rena Smith is not facing any charges of sexual assault, however, she is charged with accessory to a crime, intimidating and tampering with a witness. Rena Smith is also scheduled to appear in court next month.

Both Torin and Rena were said to run a home school group for children at the ministry. When News 5 called the ministry, the person who answered said Torin never had any affiliation with them.

Right now it is unclear how many possible victims there are.

The couple is currently out of jail on bond. They are scheduled for a jury trial in May.