US Air Force Academy swim team members accused of misconduct

The US Air Force has removed 11 male swimmers from competition as an investigation into alleged misconduct is underway.
Officials are not releasing details on the allegations, citing privacy concerns.
The cadets are considered to be "not in good standing" and therefore cannot represent the Academy.
A release states, "The Air Force Academy holds its cadets, staff and faculty to the highest standards of conduct because our nation demands it of us and it's the right thing to do. Part of our mission to develop leaders of character, is to hold those unwilling to meet these standards accountable and to ensure they understand that representing the Air Force Academy is a privilege."
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Two Peyton High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony charges after students reported they made threats about a possible attack on the school.
