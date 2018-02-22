Peyton High School students could face felony charges for possible threats

Two Peyton High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony charges after other students reported they made threats about a possible attack on the school.

The students were arrested on suspicion of a felony charges of inciting destruction of a life or property and another charge of interference with staff and faculty. The names and ages of the students have not been released.

Peyton Superintendent Tim Kistler said multiple students reported the threat to the principal of Peyton High School and posted on social media about the threats. He also said students used Safe2Tell to report it as well.

Kistler said the high school then told the El Paso County Sheriff's Office that the two students made threats they planning an attack.

Deputies said their investigation found the students did say threatening things, but they did not find any evidence that the students were going to attack.

The students are being held at the Spring Creek Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention facility.