Summit County schools not likely target of threat

Classes are underway as normal in Summit County today as law enforcement officers there said a threat of violence turned out to be a hoax.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the online threat was not actually targeting the school in Colorado, but was instead focused on one in Ohio and possibly another one in Texas.

Several people contacted Summit High School Dean of Students, Brittany Acres, after seeing the threat posted on Facebook and Snapchat, who then reported the threat to Summit County Dispatch at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Deputies searched the school and did not find anything out of the ordinary and added extra security officers as a precaution for Thursday. The sheriff's department said the threat is still being investigated, however there are several reports that it is a hoax.

The school district posted a statement on their website about the threat and the decision to have classes Thursday.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated, "The Summit County Sheriff's Office takes all threats to the community seriously. At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a security or safety risk to students or Summit High School. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado, as in this case."

The sheriff also praised the quick action of students and school leaders who called attention to the threat.