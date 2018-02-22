Woman charged with having drugs in Memorial Park

A Colorado Springs woman is facing drug charges after being arrested in Memorial Park Wednesday.
56-year-old Carroll Lillie was caught by officers in the south end of the park as part of regular patrols in the area to reduce drug and alcohol activity. \
Officers found several individuals in the area. In addition to the arrest they served and released two more people on a ticket for alcohol in parks violations.
Officers with the Gold Hill Division and the Metro Vice and Narcotics unit have teamed up to conduct regular patrols in the park as a way to reduce drug and alcohol activity.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin.
