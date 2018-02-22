Woman charged with having drugs in Memorial Park

Quantcast

A Colorado Springs woman is facing drug charges after being arrested in Memorial Park Wednesday.

56-year-old Carroll Lillie was caught by officers in the south end of the park as part of regular patrols in the area to reduce drug and alcohol activity. \

Officers found several individuals in the area. In addition to the arrest they served and released two more people on a ticket for alcohol in parks violations.

Officers with the Gold Hill Division and the Metro Vice and Narcotics unit have teamed up to conduct regular patrols in the park as a way to reduce drug and alcohol activity.

