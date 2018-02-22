Thursday Evening Weather; Quiet and Cold

Today's Forecast:

The big picture pattern is one of unsettled skies. But, our area is so notoriously dry, that it will be hard to generate much in the way of useful precipitation. When we are 5-7 days away, each event looks at least somewhat promising. But as we get within 2 days, hope (and moisture) dries up. Such is the case for Friday night into early Saturday, and now next Wednesday is trending that way too. Expect clouds to dominate Friday into midday Saturday, and some spotty light snow to develop Friday evening, ending all areas, just after sunrise Saturday. The "fluff factor" will be high, but the amount will be low, probably an 1" or less.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 14, High - 36. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Mostly cloudy Friday (light snow at night.)

PUEBLO: Low - 15, High - 43. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Mostly cloudy Friday.

CANON CITY: Low - 18, High - 42. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Mostly cloudy Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 12, High - 32. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Mostly cloudy Friday (light snow at night.)

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10, High - 33. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Mostly cloudy Friday (light snow at night.)

PLAINS: Low - 13, High - 42. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Partly sunny Friday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 16, High - 48. Partly cloudy tonight, light wind or calm. Partly sunny Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: All (light) snow ends early Saturday, and skies are expected to clear up fairly rapidly by midday...with fair weather through Sunday. The next weather-maker after that, is Wednesday, but that is looking less and less promising with each passing day. At this point, maybe only flurries. And if that holds true, there will be a lengthy dry spell closing out February and into the first 5 days of March!