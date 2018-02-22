Opposing ideas on gun control clash at Florida town hall

Students and parents are voicing their outrage a week after the deadly shooting at Florida's Majory Stoneman Douglas High School at a town hall organized by CNN.

They came face to face with Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, law enforcement officers and the NRA one day after the listening session held at the White House.

"Why do we have to speak out to the Capitol? Why do we have to march on Washington just to save innocent lives?" said student Ryan Deitsch.

"Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak. Senator Rubio, my daughter, running down the hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was shot in the back with an assault weapon. The weapon of choice, okay?" said Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the shooting.

Senator Rubio is defending his opposition to an assault weapons ban.

"It is too easy to get. It is a weapon of war. The fact that you can't stand with everybody in this building and say that? I'm sorry," Guttenberg said.

Senator Rubio is not without compromise, saying he is breaking with the NRA in his support for raising the age requirement to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 years old and that he is reconsidering his support for large-capacity magazines.

"I do believe that in this instance, it wouldn't have prevented the attack, but made it less lethal," Senator Rubio said. He also said he disagrees with those who support arming teachers.

"The notion that my kids are going to school with teachers that are armed with a weapon is not something that, quite frankly, I'm comfortable with," said Rubio. When the conversation turned to the topic of NRA funding his campaign, Rubio was firm that he will continue to accept donations because he supports the second amendment.

NRA spokesman Dana Loesch was also grilled as she repeatedly stressed that that enforcement of mental health laws rather than new gun restrictions are the answer to preventing school shootings.

"None of us support people who are crazy, who are a danger to themselves, who are a danger to others, getting their hands on a firearm.I'm not just fighting for my kids. I'm fighting for you. I'm fighting for you. I'm fighting for all of you," Loesch said.

The sheriff of Broward County disagrees, "You just told this group of people you're standing up for them. You're not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons,'" Sheriff Scott Israel said.

The President is meeting with lawmakers on Thursday on the issue of school safety.