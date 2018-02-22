Fountain water study receives additional funding

A study that tests for pollutants in Fountain Creek has received additional funding from the Pueblo's Board of County Commissioners.
The Commissioners recently approved $32,000 to fund data analysis for the project.
Several CSU-Pueblo professors are completing the project. With their study, they are taking a close look at Selenium and Mercury. These two pollutants can be dangerous in high levels, especially if they reach the Arkansas River.
"There are metals and metalloids that can be potentially harmful to organisms and human beings down stream," said Dr. Scott Herman, who is conducting the study.
After experts in the field have reviewed their findings, it can take up to six months before they release them to the public.
Another study is also underway to check the Pueblo Reservoir for the same pollutants.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin.
