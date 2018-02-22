Fountain water study receives additional funding

A study that tests for pollutants in Fountain Creek has received additional funding from the Pueblo's Board of County Commissioners.

The Commissioners recently approved $32,000 to fund data analysis for the project.

Several CSU-Pueblo professors are completing the project. With their study, they are taking a close look at Selenium and Mercury. These two pollutants can be dangerous in high levels, especially if they reach the Arkansas River.

"There are metals and metalloids that can be potentially harmful to organisms and human beings down stream," said Dr. Scott Herman, who is conducting the study.

After experts in the field have reviewed their findings, it can take up to six months before they release them to the public.

Another study is also underway to check the Pueblo Reservoir for the same pollutants.