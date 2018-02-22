Changes coming to Denver Broncos game tickets

A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin.
