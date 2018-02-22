Changes coming to Denver Broncos game tickets

Changes are coming for The Denver Broncos that will affect fans more than the team in the 2018 season.

They will start the process of transitioning to mobile ticketing. The team informed season ticket holders on Thursday. In order to access their tickets, fans will download the free Broncos 365 App or ticket holders can use their Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device.

One important change is that printed at home PDF tickets will no longer be valid for entry.

"The Broncos are committed to utilizing the latest in ticket technology to provide the best experience for our fans," Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dennis Moore said in a blog post. "Broncos fans have used mobile ticketing significantly over the last two seasons with more than 35 percent already accessing their tickets through this method. "We look forward to all of our ticket holders experiencing the benefits of mobile tickets and will work with our fans to make this a smooth transition."

Team leaders listed several benefits they say fans will notice with the new system, including more control over selling their tickets, less counterfeit tickets and faster access to the stadium on game day.

The Broncos ticket office plans to have extended hours in the weeks leading up to the preseason home opener. There will also be mobile ticketing aids stationed around the stadium to help fans with the transition.

For more information online click here or call the ticket office 720-258-3333.