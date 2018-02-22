Community meeting held to address homelessness concerns

Quantcast

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Wednesday night, the first of four meetings for the year was held to address homelessness concerns in the Pikes Peak Region.

At the meeting, community members were able to voice their concerns about the homeless issue.

The meeting was held at the Penrose Library on North Cascade, where it was standing room only. The event was hosted by "Homeward Pikes Peak," and the Coalition of Homelessness Advocates and Providers.

Several of the attendees were themselves, homeless.

Among the proposals from the public were hourly work programs and a designated camping spot somewhere in the city.

The group's next meeting is set for June.

