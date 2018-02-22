Vehicle owner chases stolen car; stabbed by suspect

A Pueblo man is recovering after being stabbed while trying to retrieve his stolen vehicle.

The car jacking happened on Thursday morning at 7:35 in the 2400 block of Wyoming Avenue. The owner of the vehicle, 32-year-old Anthony Griego told police he was confronted by the suspect while his vehicle was running and unoccupied.

The suspect took off in his vehicle. Griego and a friend started driving around looking for the stolen car and they found it a short time later heading north on Lake Ave. near Northern Avenue. The vehicles crashed into each other on Northern.

Griego and his friend were able to secure the vehicle while waiting for police to arrive on scene, however, Griego was stabbed several times by the driver. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Molina at the scene. He is charged with assault and motor vehicle theft.