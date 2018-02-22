Quantcast

Admitted killer of Pueblo man reaches plea deal - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Admitted killer of Pueblo man reaches plea deal

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
PUEBLO -

The admitted killer of a 21-year-old Pueblo man has reached a plea deal in court.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Clinton Loonsfoot plead guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Chuck Quintana Ortega.

Ortega was found shot to death at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in February of 2016. Pueblo Police initially arrested and charged Loonsfoot with first degree murder, but he was able to receive a lighter sentence through the plea deal.

The Ortega family has said they are having a hard time coming to terms with the reduced sentence given to Loonsfoot.

"He would have and should have got a life sentence. He took a life, he should serve a life. He shouldn't get to see his momma. This mother won't get to see her son again. That's unfair," said Tamara Ortega, cousin of the victim.

Loonsfoot faces a 15-year prison sentence and four years of parole.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?