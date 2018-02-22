Admitted killer of Pueblo man reaches plea deal

The admitted killer of a 21-year-old Pueblo man has reached a plea deal in court.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Clinton Loonsfoot plead guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Chuck Quintana Ortega.

Ortega was found shot to death at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in February of 2016. Pueblo Police initially arrested and charged Loonsfoot with first degree murder, but he was able to receive a lighter sentence through the plea deal.

The Ortega family has said they are having a hard time coming to terms with the reduced sentence given to Loonsfoot.

"He would have and should have got a life sentence. He took a life, he should serve a life. He shouldn't get to see his momma. This mother won't get to see her son again. That's unfair," said Tamara Ortega, cousin of the victim.

Loonsfoot faces a 15-year prison sentence and four years of parole.