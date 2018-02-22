New bill would punish those that leave campfires unattended

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers are trying to criminalize the act of leaving a campfire unattended.
House Bill 1051 outlines statutory provisions to penalize those that act recklessly, as unattended campfires can often start a much larger wildfire.
If you leave a campfire unattended, this bill would classify that as a Class 2 petty offense punishable by a $50 fine.
But if that campfire is burning in a forest or grassland area, the offense is upgraded to a Class 3 misdemeanor. That could carry a minimum sentence of a $50 fine, or a maximum sentence of 6 months in jail and/or a $750 fine.
The bill passed the house without amendments on February 14 and was introduced in the senate Wednesday.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin.
A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin.