New bill would punish those that leave campfires unattended

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers are trying to criminalize the act of leaving a campfire unattended.

House Bill 1051 outlines statutory provisions to penalize those that act recklessly, as unattended campfires can often start a much larger wildfire.

If you leave a campfire unattended, this bill would classify that as a Class 2 petty offense punishable by a $50 fine.

But if that campfire is burning in a forest or grassland area, the offense is upgraded to a Class 3 misdemeanor. That could carry a minimum sentence of a $50 fine, or a maximum sentence of 6 months in jail and/or a $750 fine.

The bill passed the house without amendments on February 14 and was introduced in the senate Wednesday.