New bill could mean jail time for leaving campfires unattended

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers are trying to increase the penalty for leaving a campfire unattended.

House Bill 1051 outlines statutory provisions to penalize those that act recklessly, as unattended campfires can often start a much larger wildfire. Two out of every three wildfires are started by humans, and campfires account for a big portion of those.

Dawn Sanchez, fire prevention technician on the Pike and San Isabel National Forests, said unattended campfires pose a huge problem for the U.S. Forest Service

"We're having to go out and put those campfires out for them," Sanchez said. "Those are a huge risk, especially with the windy, warm days we've had lately, and the dry grass that's out there right now. So, that's one of our biggest risks."

Currently, leaving a campfire unattended is classified as a Class 2 petty offense punishable by a $50 fine. But due to the damage wildfires cause and the incredible costs incurred when fighting these fires, lawmakers want to increase the punishment to deter people from leaving campfires in the future.

In the bill, leaving a campfire burning in a forest or grassland area would be upgraded to a Class 3 misdemeanor. The offender would face a $750 fine, six months in jail or both.

In lieu of the massive wildfires we've seen just this decade, like Waldo Canyon and Black Forest, Minority Whip Michael Merrifield said he hopes the increased punishment makes campers think twice.

"This reminds people that one spark in the wrong place, and we can have these huge, impactful, destructive fires that we've had in the past," Merrifield said. "So, hopefully people will remember."

The bill passed the house without amendments on February 14 and was introduced in the senate Wednesday.

Due to the amount of bipartisan support, Merrifield said he expects the bill to make it to the governor's desk without incident.