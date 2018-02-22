Americans among those injured in explosion at Mexican beach resort

On Wednesday, an explosion on a ferry at a Mexican beach resort injured at least 25 people, including at least two Americans.

The explosion was caught on security cameras at a dock in Playa Del Carmen.

The blast sent a fireball and debris flying from the ferry as it was tied to the dock. Passengers were unloading at the time, and several can be seen flying from the side of the ferry and landing in the water.

The US Embassy in Mexico said it was aware of multiple Americans hurt in the incident, but has not released details.

Authorities in Playa Del Carmen said the cause of the explosion has not been determined, but preliminary indications suggest a mechanical failure.