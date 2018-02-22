Vice President Pence addresses Conservative Political Action Conference

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration will make school safety "our top national priority" after last week's attack on a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Pence recounted President Donald Trump's calls for strengthening the federal background check system for purchasing firearms and for regulating bump-stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.
Calling school shootings "evil in our time," Pence called on those in positions of authority "to find a way to come together with American solutions."
It was a markedly different tone than that deployed on stage minutes earlier by NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, who delivered an unbowed defense of gun ownership and lashed out at Democrats - saying they are using the tragedy for "political gain."
