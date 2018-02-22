Quantcast

Vice President Pence addresses Conservative Political Action Con - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Vice President Pence addresses Conservative Political Action Conference

Posted: Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration will make school safety "our top national priority" after last week's attack on a high school in Parkland, Florida.
  
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Pence recounted President Donald Trump's calls for strengthening the federal background check system for purchasing firearms and for regulating bump-stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.
  
Calling school shootings "evil in our time," Pence called on those in positions of authority "to find a way to come together with American solutions."
  
It was a markedly different tone than that deployed on stage minutes earlier by NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, who delivered an unbowed defense of gun ownership and lashed out at Democrats - saying they are using the tragedy for "political gain."

NRA Vice President, Wayne LaPierre also addressed the conference.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

    D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:10 AM EST2018-02-22 08:10:56 GMT
    Pueblo County High SchoolPueblo County High School

    A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.

    A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.

  • Man sentenced for reckless manslaughter death of 7-year-old boy

    Man sentenced for reckless manslaughter death of 7-year-old boy

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-22 04:28:32 GMT

    A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.

    A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.

  • Pueblo West dentist now accepting Bitcoin

    Pueblo West dentist now accepting Bitcoin

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:58 AM EST2018-02-22 07:58:20 GMT

    A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin. 

    A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?