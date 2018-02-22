Cinemark theaters to ban large bags

Beginning Feb. 22, it's going to be a lot harder to sneak your snacks from home, or anything else into a Cinemark movie theater.

The theater chain has announced that it will limit the size of bags patrons can bring into the theater. According to the company, they will ban all large bags from being brought in.

From now on, a moviegoer's bag may not be larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

Cinemark said that one the reasons this ban was put in place is because of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

The company also said that medical equipment and diaper bags are not included in the ban.