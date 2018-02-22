Weather Alert Day: Another Cold Day With More Snow Showers

Today's Forecast:

Weather modeling is having a very difficult time plotting current and future trends for snow today, so be sure to stay tuned to updates as the snow will be fluid and unpredictable through the morning. Snow across the Sangre De Cristos is on the move this morning across the I-25 corridor. These snow showers will be in Pueblo this morning and eventually we should move some of that moisture up towards Colorado Springs this morning and the surrounding areas of El Paso county. Spotty snow showers through the afternoon will also be possible, especially across parts of Fremont County up through Teller and northern El Paso counties towards Monument Hill. Temperatures will stay cold today with highs in the low 30s around the Springs with Pueblo near 40 this afternoon. Overnight we'll stay dry but very cold again with lows falling back into the teens by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 32; Low - 13. Cold today with snow showers in the morning and again through the afternoon, snow accumulations anywhere from a few tenths to over an inch. Expecting cold and dry weather tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 38; Low - 16. Cold today with moderate to heavy snow in the morning, spotty afternoon snow possible. Snow totals likely 0.5 to 2 inches possible depending on how heavy the morning snow band is. Looking cold and dry tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 37; Low - 18. Snow showers this morning and again this afternoon, weak accumulations likely but up to 1 inch definitely possible. Cold and dry tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 29; Low - 10. Snow showers especially this afternoon to the early evening, accumulations between a tenth to 1.5 inches. Cold and dry tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Mid/Upper 20s; Low - 10s. Snow showers especially this afternoon to the early evening, accumulations between a tenth to 1.5 inches. Cold and dry tonight.

PLAINS: High - 30s/40s; Low - 10s. Snow showers this morning especially through western Las Animas county and Baca, Bent and Prowers, accumulations generally at or under one inch. Cold and dry tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 30s/40s; Low - 10s. Snow this morning and again possibly this afternoon. Accumulations up to 2 inches possible especially around Walsenburg. Dry and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: