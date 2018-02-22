Russian curler stripped of bronze for doping

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has been stripped of his Olympic medal after admitting to a doping violation at the Pyeongchang Games. Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after winning bronze in mixed doubles with his wife. Meldonium is believed to help blood circulation The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced the sanction Thursday, saying Krushelnitsky's results had been disqualified and his credential was withdrawn. ...

