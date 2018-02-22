KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Thursday, February 22

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Thursday, February 22:

1:00 p.m.

Nordic Combined - Nordic Combined’s team large hill event should showcase Germany’s depth of talent, led by Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel.

Curling - Team USA faces three-time defending Olympic gold medalist Canada in a men's curling tournament semifinal. The Americans upset Canada, 9-7, when the two sides met in round-robin play.

6:00 p.m.

Figure Skating - Figure Skating competition concludes with the ladies’ free skate. Team USA is represented by 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell; 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu; and 18-year-old Karen Chen, fourth at last year’s World Championships. Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva, competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), enter in the lead after each set world records in their respective short programs.

Short Track - Short Track coverage includes the finals for the men’s 500m and women’s 1000m. The events have South Korean contenders abound, while Great Britain’s Elise Christie seeks Olympic redemption after three controversial DQs in Sochi and the J.R. Celski-led United States relay team has podium potential.

10:05 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing - Switzerland has podium potential in the Freestyle women’s ski cross final, with Fanny Smith joining Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund as medal favorites.

Biathlon - Biathlon coverage includes the women’s 4x6km relay, as reigning world champion Germany seeks to dethrone 2014 Olympic gold medalist Ukraine.

NBC OLYMPICS LIVE STREAM

Thursday 2/22:

12:00 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone

10:00 p.m. - News 5 at 10 p.m.