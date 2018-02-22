KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Thursday, February 22

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Here is a list of the events for Thursday, February 22:
1:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m.
10:05 p.m.
Thursday 2/22:
12:00 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition
4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today
4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition
5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone
10:00 p.m. - News 5 at 10 p.m.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?
Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?