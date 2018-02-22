Drought ends: American women beat Canada 3-2 in SO for gold

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada.
.@TeamUSA IS GOLDEN!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018
The @usahockey women take down rival Canada for their first gold since 1998! #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS https://t.co/wS6s9ulmoA pic.twitter.com/o4gJr8g7sV
Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of Thursday's shootout to clinch it. Rooney stopped 29 shots in regulation and the 20-minute overtime. Shannon Szabados made 39 saves for Canada, which had won four straight Olympic gold medals.
Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin scored in regulation for Canada.
The Americans won the inaugural women's gold medal in 1998, but had not beaten Canada in the Olympics since.
For the first time in 20 years, @TeamUSA @usahockey's women hear their national anthem played with gold around their necks. pic.twitter.com/CjWqNTLq9x— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018
Hilary Knight and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's twin sister, scored the American goals in regulation.
It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.
It was the second straight overtime in the gold medal game for these two teams, but the first shootout in Olympic women's hockey history. The men have done it, most recently when Sweden beat Canada in 1994.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?
Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?