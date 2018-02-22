Pueblo West dentist now accepting Bitcoin

A Pueblo West dental office is now accepting a new form of payment: Bitcoin.
Pueblo West Neighborhood Dental recently decided to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for dental services.
So how many people have actually paid with Bitcoin?
So far this month, it received one Bitcoin payment, for about $1,000, which is currently about one-tenth of a Bitcoin's value.
Dr. Taylor Ross said despite the currency's volatility on the market, it's a risk he was willing to take with his business.
"If that Bitcoin, or the tenth of the Bitcoin, goes to zero, then that thousand dollars worth of dental work goes to zero. So it is very risky," Ross said.
The dental office said it's received calls from all over the county about its decision to accept Bitcoin.
