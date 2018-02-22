Youth Advisory Council brings teens and law enforcement together

Bridging the gap between teenagers and law enforcement: that's what a group of students in El Paso County is doing.

It's the Youth Advisory Council. The group meets every month to discuss issues that are important to students and law enforcement. The goal is to try and solve problems together. In doing so, creating a safer community and a better understanding of each other.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said, "There's times when the students don't know how to deal with law enforcement."

Youth Advisory Council member Rachel Huntsman said, "I think teenagers see officers as really bad people."

Fellow student and member Tobi Harris said, "I think a lot of youth have a lot of issues confronting police officers just based off of what they've grown up with or who they've been around."

Opening the lines of communication between teenagers and law enforcement is a work in progress.

Elder said, "There is a gap."

However, thanks to the Youth Advisory Council in El Paso County, Elder believes students "see us in a different light now. They see us in a light that we are not just authority figures anymore."

The name of the game is teamwork, student and officer, working together to tackle major issues.

Chance Dunavin, a member of the council, said, "We talked about medical and recreational marijuana. We talked about safety within the schools like fire drills and lockdowns."

Elder said, "The last couple of years we've been talking about mental health and teen suicide."

Proof that the program is paying off showed on Wednesday night as students presented wooden flags with a thin blue line. The flags were given to the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick.

Harris said, "I was very heartbroken about it and I just kept thinking that the people that are here to protect us, really at this point, need our protection as a community to come through and help them."

Elder said, "It is amazing to me the outpouring of support that we get from our community and now we see it with the students."

The council also does a dodgeball tournament together every year. It is a fundraiser with the money going to a cause they are passionate about.

