Americans take gold and silver in men's halfpipe

American freestyle skier David Wise has successfully defended his gold medal, breaking through on his final run to give the United States its third gold in the Phoenix Snow Park halfpipe.
Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. Wise landed double corks in all four directions - front left, front right, switch (backward) left and switch right - a goal he set for himself entering these games.
It's the seventh gold for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come at Phoenix Snow Park.
Ferreira took silver with 96.40 points, and 16-year-old Nico Porteous from New Zealand got bronze.
With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
