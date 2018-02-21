Quantcast

Boise State beats Colorado State 87-54 on Chandler's 27

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
FORT COLLINS (AP) -

Chandler Hutchison scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half for his fifth 20-point game of the season, and Boise State beat Colorado State 87-54 on Wednesday night to secure a top-three Mountain West Conference finish for the fourth straight season.
  
Justinian Jessup added 16 points with four 3-pointers, Zach Haney had 13 points, and Christian Sengfelder grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos (22-6, 12-4).
  
The Rams led briefly, but Marcus Dickinson's layup put the Broncos up for good, 15-12, and they led 50-29 at halftime, tying a season high for most first-half points.
  
Jessup's 3-pointer early in the second half sparked a 20-0 run while the Rams went scoreless for nine minutes and the Broncos led by as many as 42 points and cruised.
  
The Broncos outscored the Rams 34-18 in the paint and outrebounded them 51-31, scoring 25 second-chance points off of 18 offensive boards.
  
Deion James and J.D. Paige scored 12 points apiece for Colorado State (11-18, 4-12), which has lost nine of its last 10.
 

