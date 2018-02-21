Man sentenced for reckless manslaughter death of 7-year-old boy

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.

Kyle Clayton McClain was sentenced Tuesday 11 months after Eleby fell more than 100 feet to his death while he was hiking with his family off of Gold Camp Road in Cheyenne Cañon.

(7-year-old Kaivion Eleby)

McClain was charged by grand jury in June. The grand jury found that Eleby was in “obvious and apparent danger” the grand jury also said alcohol was a factor in the incident.