Quantcast

Man sentenced for reckless manslaughter death of 7-year-old boy - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man sentenced for reckless manslaughter death of 7-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Reckless Manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaivion Eleby.

Kyle Clayton McClain was sentenced Tuesday 11 months after Eleby fell more than 100 feet to his death while he was hiking with his family off of Gold Camp Road in Cheyenne Cañon.

(7-year-old Kaivion Eleby)

McClain was charged by grand jury in June. The grand jury found that Eleby was in “obvious and apparent danger” the grand jury also said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-02-21 13:46:53 GMT

    With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...

    With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...

  • People without disabilities use the ADA to make money; Lawmakers want it to stop

    People without disabilities use the ADA to make money; Lawmakers want it to stop

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-21 00:36:08 GMT

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

  • Pueblo Police looking for suspect wanted for assault on an elderly man

    Pueblo Police looking for suspect wanted for assault on an elderly man

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-02-21 22:14:41 GMT
    On january 19, 2018, an elderly business owner was assaulted near 900 West St.On january 19, 2018, an elderly business owner was assaulted near 900 West St.

    Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?

    Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?