Hundreds show up at state capitol for gun bills

Hundreds of protesters spent the day at the Colorado State Capitol Wednesday, demonstrating support for gun control measures across Colorado.

Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead last week, protesters demanded action from state representatives.

The House committee on State, Veteran and Military affairs reviewed a bill Wednesday, which would have allowed people licensed to carry concealed handguns on elementary, junior high and high school grounds.

After 6 hours of testimony, the committee voted against the bill.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Neville and Republican Rep. Patrick Neville. Patrick Neville was a survivor of the school shooting at Columbine High School. He said the measure will make schools safer, by eliminating gun free zones.

"Gun free zones don't work. Gun friendly zones give people a chance," one person testifying in support of the bill said Wednesday afternoon.

However, a father of a Columbine survivor who spoke Wednesday, did not share the same opinion.

"I'm sick of being here every time to talk about sanity, ' said Tom Mauser.

Protesters, including students, spilled into the hallways outside of the committee hearing where the bill was being discussed.

You can see people saving seats in the hearing room- an overflow room is being opened as well @KOAA pic.twitter.com/C8zzTMwZTe — Alasyn KOAA 5 (@alasynzimmerman) February 21, 2018

That bill was one of a handful of measures concerning guns being considered in the Colorado legislature this session.

Sen. Michael Merrifield (Colorado Springs-D) is sponsoring a bill which would ban bump stocks, it will be heard in the State, Veterans, and Military Affairs committee later this month.

Merrifield's bill, is something Gov. John Hickenlooper agreed with at a town hall in Pueblo last year saying, 'these things like a bump stock, which allows a typical AR-15 to become a machine gun, that those things should be outlawed,' that statement receiving mixed reactions from the crowd.

Additionally, lawmakers will look at bills increasing the penalty for firearm burglary, and a bill allowing deadly force against an intruder at a business.

Many of these bills will be introduced in committees in the coming weeks.