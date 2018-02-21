D70 district leaders brace for threat at Pueblo County High School

A simple radio.

It's arguably one of the most important tools district staff members carry every day.

"I use it 10 times a day, everyday, sometimes more, as a matter of fact today I've run the battery dry," said Greg Keasling, who's the Director of Student Services for Pueblo County Schools.

The interoperability system gives staff members direct communication with law enforcement and other schools.

"Instantly, teachers, secretaries, counselors can push one button on their radio and instantly be talking to district personnel, in addition that allows us to more quickly access 911 and first responders," said Keasling.

This week, administrators have been busy fielding phone calls and easing concerns from students and parents after writing was found on the wall of one of the bathroom walls with a date and a warning for students to stay away from school.

The writing was interpreted by many to indicate the threat would unfold on February 21st, 2018, so nearly a third of Pueblo County High School students stayed home Wednesday.

"If we're going to err, it's going to be on the side of caution and so we had everybody there today," said Ed Smith, Superintendent of Pueblo County Schools.

Smith said they respect the decision of parents to stay home, as no student can learn effectively if they don't feel safe in class.



"Their kids are precious to them and they're precious to us, again, we're doing everything that we can to and I respect the decision that they're making, I think at this time they're trying to sound the alarm everybody's afraid that something bad might happen to the kids in our schools and we're among those people," said Smith.

Extra deputies were on hand at the high school as were district leaders, all to make students and staff feel more safe and secure at school.