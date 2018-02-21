Cottonwood Creek Trail work to impact Academy Blvd for 18 months

Work is starting on the major missing link of the Cottonwood Creek Trail in Colorado Springs. It is a piggyback project with a bridge replacement that will impact traffic on Academy Boulevard between Woodmen Road and Dublin Boulevard.

Figuring out the trail link under this section of road has taken decades. "The community is very excited to have the link," said City of Colorado Springs, Senior Engineer, Aaron Egbert. An earlier plan was to refurbish the bridge, but the project is now a full bridge replacement. It offers the room need for the trail to go underneath. "So it'll be a free span bridge. We'll have a grade separated trail that goes underneath and this is really the critical missing link on the Cottonwood Trail."

Cement barriers are going in and flashing signs show what drivers will face for the next 18 months."Academy boulevard is a very busy street. We will be taking the road down to two lanes in each direction from the current three. So there will be significant impacts and congestion through the area," said Egbert.



The trail and the bridge are two projects in one, so there are multiple funding sources. Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) money, Trails and Open Space Tax (TOPS), and the City Parks budget all contribute to the $7 million total.