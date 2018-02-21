Quantcast

Storm Safe Visits Rocky Mountain Classical Academy

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited Rocky Mountain Classical Academy to talk with the 4th graders about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.

The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences and share their own stories with Jessica.

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe

