Officers, civilian take strides in recovery after shooting

More than two weeks after the fatal shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, the four other men injured by gunfire are in different phases of their recovery.

Sgt. Jake Abendschan, of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, is back to full duty. He was treated and released from the hospital the night of the shooting.

Deputy Scott Stone will face a long recovery process, but he's expected to return to full duty as well. He was released from the hospital last week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells News 5 Detective Marcus Yanez is at home recovering. He's reportedly doing well and is also expected to return to full duty.

But both agencies are still reeling following the deadly tragedy.

"And we are still grieving, you know, as an agency. People who were in close proximity to Micah in the investigation division, anybody who worked with him in the jail on patrol, in the court and transport, you know, very well known. Very well liked. We all feel that loss," said Jacqueline Kirby, media relations manager for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, bystander Thomas Villanueva remains hospitalized by his wounds. Villanueva is now paralyzed below the waist, and his family is still asking for donations to help during the medical process. If you'd like to donate, you can here.

