Pueblo Police looking for suspect wanted for assault on an elderly man

Can you help identify a man seen on surveillance footage around the time an elderly male was assaulted in Pueblo?

The video posted by the Pueblo Police Department is not of the highest quality, but someone may be able to help based on the suspect's description.

He's described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has long dark hair and was last seen using a grey crutch for support. A witness described the suspect as having a deep, distinct voice. At the time of the assault, he was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a light-colored shirt.

The assault happened on Friday, January 19 inside a business on the 900 block of West Street. The owner of the business was hospitalized following the attack.

If you have any information, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.